CORRECTED: Sacklers Saw Litigation Threat As Early As 2007, Creditors Say

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- Members of the Sackler family, which owns Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma LP, discussed potential opioid litigation as a threat to the family's and company's finances as early as 2007, according to filings in New York bankruptcy court. According to the unsecured creditors committee in the Purdue bankruptcy, dozens of emails and memos show that members of the Sackler family were shaken following the company's 2007 $600 million deal with the government over the marketing of Oxycontin. Those documents dispute the Sacklers' claims that no one could have predicted the wave of litigation over the crisis before 2017, and there is also probable cause...

