Sacklers Talked Bankruptcy After 2007 Deal, Creditors Say

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- Members of the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, discussed bankruptcy in 2007, after the company pled guilty to making misleading marketing claims about opioids, according to filings made public in New York bankruptcy court. The unsecured creditors committee said it has learned that the Sacklers' legal counsel Stuart Baker, now a Norton Rose Fulbright partner, arranged for Richard and Jonathan Sackler to meet with a bankruptcy partner at his firm at the time shortly after the company pled guilty to making misleading statements about opioids in 2007. During a deposition, Baker acknowledged that at the time Purdue...

