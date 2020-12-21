Attys Must Clarify Arbitration In Retainers, NJ High Court Says

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- New Jersey attorneys have to explain to clients the advantages and disadvantages of using arbitration for certain disputes before a client signs a retainer agreement, the state's highest court said Monday, finding that a Sills Cummis & Gross PC retainer did not clearly explain the procedure. The New Jersey Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Sills Cummis did not violate the Rules of Professional Conduct when it included an arbitration provision for fee disputes and legal malpractice claims in a retainer agreement with a client, Brian Delaney. But the court found that the firm's inclusion of a link in the retainer to...

