NJ Firm Beats Ex-Associate's Award For Higher Share Of Fee

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday upended a ruling awarding more counsel fees to a former Wysocker Glassner associate than to the firm in a worker's compensation matter against a hospital, saying there wasn't "sufficient credible evidence in the record" to back up the distribution. The appellate panel overturned a compensation judge's October 2019 decision awarding 40% of the $19,400 fee to Wysocker, Glassner, Weingartner, Gonzalez & Lockspeiser PA and 60% to attorney Larry M. Radomski, who worked on Jennifer A. Machemer's workplace injuries claim against Children's Specialized Hospital during and after his time at the firm, until it was...

