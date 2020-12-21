Mass. Top Court Urged To Nix ICE Pacts With Local Sheriffs

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- More than two dozen Massachusetts taxpayers asked the state's top court Monday to void agreements between sheriff's offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the petitioners say give the local authorities illegal immigration enforcement power. The petition asks the Supreme Judicial Court to invalidate and nullify entanglements between ICE and three offices, known as 287(g) agreements, which they claim stoke fear in immigrant communities and drain state resources. "The unlawful agreements purport to allow local sheriffs to engage in federal civil immigration enforcement activities, including arrest, interrogation, and transportation of immigrants — but sheriffs have no such power under Massachusetts law,"...

