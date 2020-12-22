How Corporate Transparency Act Could Benefit Finance Cos.

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- The Corporate Transparency Act, found within the National Defense Authorization Act, directs the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to establish and maintain a national registry of beneficial ownership information. The legislation is designed to crack down on the use of shell companies to facilitate the laundering of criminal proceeds, but it remains to be seen how implementation of the new law enforcement tool will affect financial institutions' customer due diligence requirements. The National Defense Authorization Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 The U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 on Dec. 11; it was previously...

