Attys To Get $2.8M In Curo Investor Deal

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge gave the final green light Friday to a $9 million class action settlement that awards $2.8 million in attorney fees and expenses and ends litigation over claims that online lender Curo misled investors about its plans to phase out its lucrative Canadian payday loan program. In giving the settlement a final approval, U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum awarded lead counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd $2.7 million in attorney fees — 30% of the settlement amount — plus $123,584.38 in expenses and interest on both amounts. "The court finds that the amount of fees awarded is...

