Heitman Ex-Accountant Says Race Bias Behind Her Ouster

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Black former senior accountant for Heitman LLC has hit the real estate investment firm with discrimination claims in Illinois federal court, saying her race and age unlawfully served as factors in falsely negative performance reviews and her eventual termination. Former employee Melodi Fields alleged Friday that her supervisors at Heitman violated federal and state anti-discrimination laws when they gave her falsely negative performance evaluations, placed her on an improvement plan and then fired her in retaliation for complaining about discrimination. She says the performance reviews were false partly because when she asked for examples of her deficiencies, "the manager was...

