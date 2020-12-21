Schutt Sports Affiliates File Ch. 7 In Del. With $58M Debt

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- An umbrella company to Schutt Sports, a leading producer of football helmets, faceguards and other sports safety equipment, opened a Chapter 7 liquidation case along with 10 affiliates in Delaware late Friday, listing more than $58 million in liabilities and $1.2 million in sports equipment assets. Privately held Kranos Corp., which has identified itself in court documents as Schutt and is led by Schutt's longtime CEO, had not yet provided full details on its plans for the case by midday on Monday. Neither Schutt nor the attorney for the bankruptcy responded to questions Monday. Schutt was not identified as a party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS