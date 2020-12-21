Ex-Worker Says Bike-Maker's Culture Stuck In The 1950s

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A former bike designer has hit Specialized Bicycle Components with a gender bias lawsuit in a Connecticut federal court, saying the company devalues women's contributions, sidelines their projects and generally treats female workers "as if it were the 1950s." Former Specialized bike designer Lauren Parenti in a complaint filed Saturday says she faced persistent sexism during her five years with the company. Parenti says she was paid less and received fewer perks than her male peers and that she and other women's contributions were belittled, even when they performed well in the market. Parenti also says that mothers were treated especially...

