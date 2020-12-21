Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Worker Says Bike-Maker's Culture Stuck In The 1950s

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A former bike designer has hit Specialized Bicycle Components with a gender bias lawsuit in a Connecticut federal court, saying the company devalues women's contributions, sidelines their projects and generally treats female workers "as if it were the 1950s." 

Former Specialized bike designer Lauren Parenti in a complaint filed Saturday says she faced persistent sexism during her five years with the company. Parenti says she was paid less and received fewer perks than her male peers and that she and other women's contributions were belittled, even when they performed well in the market. 

Parenti also says that mothers were treated especially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!