Nigerian Can't Renege On $5M Tax Fraud Plea, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 1:37 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has dismissed a Nigerian man's appeal challenging a $5 million conviction over an illegitimate tax refund that could lead to his deportation, saying he waived his rights to challenge the ruling in his plea agreement. A three-judge panel found Friday that Taiwo Onamuti waived his right to appeal his conviction when he entered a plea agreement with the government, and his motion to request an evidentiary hearing and withdraw that plea was correctly denied by an Illinois federal court. "He repeatedly acknowledged, both in the plea agreement and while under oath before the district court, that he understood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS