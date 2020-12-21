Fed. Circ. Backs Boeing In Contract Fight Over Data Sharing

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Monday that an appeals board wrongly found that Boeing cannot mark data it must contractually share with the government as proprietary to protect it from third parties, saying that decision misread a government contracts regulation. Vacating a decision by the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, the appeals court held that the regulation only limits the markings that a contractor can include in a contract to identify proprietary information when it is seeking to restrict the government's rights. The court said it agreed with Boeing that "the only reasonable interpretation" of the regulation is that it is...

