Treasury Cracks Down On Cuban State-Owned Businesses

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted three state-owned businesses in Cuba on Monday, barring a coffee company, a remittance firm and their parent company from any interaction with U.S. markets. The parent, Grupo de Administración Empresarial SA, or GAESA, which has interests in tourism and the import-export sector, and its subsidiaries Kave Coffee SA and Financiera Cimex SA were added to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons overseen by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control, or OFAC. The designation marks the firms' civil death in the U.S. as the Trump administration continues its maximum pressure campaign against Cuba's leadership...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS