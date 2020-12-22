Trump Blacklists 3 More Nicaraguan Officials

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A member of Nicaragua's Supreme Court, a lawmaker and the chief of police for the country's second-largest city have all been barred from the U.S. for their roles in President Daniel Ortega's repressive government, the U.S. Treasury Department has announced. Their addition to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals list Monday bars the men from traveling to the U.S. or conducting business here and blocks any assets they hold in the U.S. The designations come as part of a broader clampdown on Ortega's regime by outgoing President Donald Trump. "The individuals designated today each are responsible for co-opting...

