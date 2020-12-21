Charlotte's Web Wants Out Of Another CBD Labeling Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- CBD company Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. has asked a California federal judge to either dismiss or pause a suit accusing it of selling illegal products, saying that proceeding with the case would interfere with regulators' authority over the labeling of the hemp-derived compound. Charlotte's Web said in a memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss Friday that Rasunae Moqeet's suit over the labeling of the company's products as "dietary supplements" brings up an issue that is squarely within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's realm of responsibility. The company said Congress recognized the FDA's regulatory power over hemp products in the 2018...

