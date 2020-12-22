Shkreli Can't Delay January FTC Deposition, NY Judge Says

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:00 PM EST) -- Martin Shkreli can't push back his deposition set for next month in the Federal Trade Commission's monopolization case against him and his company, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting the incarcerated "pharma bro's" request to delay it until late February. The FTC has accused 37-year-old Shkreli and his company Vyera — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals — of blocking competition by preventing rivals from obtaining samples for developing generic versions of Daraprim, a drug used to fight parasitic infections. Shkreli is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, for defrauding investors in Retrophin, another company he founded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS