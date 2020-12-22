Debt Collector Hit With TCPA Class Suit Over Robocalls

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- Debt collection agency Nationwide Recovery Systems was hit Monday with a proposed class suit accusing the company of making unsolicited robocalls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, including placing at least 40 such calls to one individual in the last few months. Lakeland, Florida, resident Jacob Nieves says he received repeated prerecorded collection calls to his cellphone from Nationwide even after he requested that they stop. The collection agency called him at least 40 times after he asked that it stop. "Defendant's incessant collection calls have invaded plaintiff's privacy and have caused plaintiff actual harm, including but not limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS