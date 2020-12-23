NJ Pot Advocates Say License Caps Could Shape Industry

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- As legislation framing the new adult-use marijuana market in New Jersey awaits the governor's signature, advocates say one of the most consequential decisions for what could be the industry's most lucrative state has yet to be made. New Jersey's proximity to New York and Pennsylvania — two populous states without legal recreational marijuana — will mean its adult-use marijuana businesses could have near-exclusive access to one of the most densely populated parts of the country. Legislators have drafted the first rules for the industry, and they already include a restriction on the number of cultivators. If Gov. Phil Murphy signs off,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS