3rd Circ. Denies FTC Bid To Halt $599M Philly Hospital Deal

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has refused to issue an emergency block on the planned merger of Philadelphia-area health care systems Jefferson Health and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network as the Federal Trade Commission seeks to appeal a district court order rejecting its challenge to the tie-up. In a one-page order Monday, a three-judge panel summarily denied the FTC's Dec. 14 request without explanation. The commission took its fight to the appellate court over the $599 million deal after U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert earlier this month rejected the agency's move for a preliminary injunction. Days later, the Pennsylvania judge denied the commission's...

