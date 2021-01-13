A Benefits Attorney's Role In Corporate Transactions: Part 2

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- A corporate transaction often requires employee benefits and executive compensation attorneys to utilize all aspects of their knowledge in the field in order to review the transaction parties' current arrangements, assess and address explicit and potential liabilities and advise on program structures post-transaction. The goal of this article, appearing in two parts, is to assist benefits attorneys in their approach to a corporate transaction and reference common issues that may arise, which will require their competencies. It may also assist attorneys from other practice areas to identify employee benefits and executive compensation issues in a transaction and the appropriate time to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS