Mass. Doc, Nurse Escape Suit Over Patient's Hand Infection

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a doctor, nurse and physician's assistant of causing a patient's injuries related to an infected hand, rejecting the patient's argument that erroneous trial court rulings caused him to be without the requisite medical expert testimony. A three-judge Appeals Court panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Louis Durkin, registered nurse Wendy Hogans and physician's assistant Leah Skypeck in a suit accusing the medical professionals of causing Papken Hartunian to suffer loss of function in his hand. The pro se plaintiff alleged that Skypeck, a physician's...

