American Airlines Wants Black Flyer's Bias Suit Tossed

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- American Airlines urged a California federal judge at a hearing on Monday to toss a lawsuit accusing a flight crew of forcing a Black passenger off a Los Angeles flight because of his race after he asked to switch seats, saying nothing in the complaint demonstrates intentional racial discrimination. Passenger Elgin Banks, who is Black, claims he was kicked off of American Airlines Flight 1931, which was set to travel from Los Angeles International Airport to Phoenix, when he asked if he could change seats and was aggressively told to sit down by a flight attendant after he saw white passengers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS