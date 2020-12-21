Trade Court Knocks Wood Duties Back To Commerce

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Monday told the U.S. Department of Commerce to take a third crack at calculating import duties on wood from China, accepting its decision to chop one producer's rate but sending a rough-hewn standard rate back for polishing. Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves commended the government for returning to its preliminary determination that Chinese company Linyi Chengen Import and Export Co. Ltd. had not dumped its hardwood and decorative plywood products on U.S. markets in the agency's second remand results. However, the judge rejected the way Commerce carved out generic anti-dumping margins for companies it had not investigated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS