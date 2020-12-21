24 Hour Fitness Wins Approval For $1.4B Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Bankrupt gym chain 24 Hour Fitness won court approval Monday for a Chapter 11 plan that will work off $1.2 billion of the company's debt while positioning the slimmed-down, pandemic-battered business to start pumping out free cash after its next fiscal year. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens confirmed the company's Chapter 11 by teleconference with few questions after sorting through a series of reservations. She also fielded but dismissed an objection from one debtor-in-possession lender to plan terms that would potentially pay back the loan with rights to purchase new equity or shares of new debt. All those involved, the...

