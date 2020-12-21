9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Soldier's Anthrax Vaccine Injury Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a U.S. Army member's suit accusing a military hospital of injuring her when it administered an anthrax vaccine, saying U.S. Supreme Court precedent bars active-duty military from suing the federal government over service-related injuries. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel on Friday upheld the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold the federal government liable for injuries suffered by U.S. Army service member Emel Bosh, who said that she experienced side effects after she was vaccinated against her will at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. A Washington federal...

