Senate Passes Bill To Levy Economic Sanctions For IP Theft

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday unanimously passed a bill aimed at increasing economic penalties for companies and others involved in intellectual property theft. The Protecting American Intellectual Property Act was authored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and comes days after the government reported a massive cyber espionage campaign that breached multiple federal agencies. "This is a big step forward," Sasse said in a statement. "Senator Van Hollen and I have worked hard to get this passed in the Senate — and we urge the House to act quickly and take up this bipartisan legislation. We can't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS