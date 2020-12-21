Dems Will Pursue Trump's Docs Next Congress, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats are prepared to pursue President Donald Trump's financial documents through the courts next congressional session if their lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for the records is not resolved beforehand, Democrats told the D.C. Circuit on Monday. Democrats are prepared to refile their suit seeking to enforce a subpoena on Mazars USA LLP for the financial records of Trump and several of his business entities, Douglas Letter, counsel for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, told the appellate court in a letter asking it to rule on the case. "If this case has not been resolved before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS