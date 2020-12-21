CIT Reiterates How Commerce Can Calculate Thai Steel Duties

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to recalculate anti-dumping duties on steel products from three producers in Thailand Monday, barring the agency from throwing out the company's home market sales to drive margins higher. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves rapped the government for failing to adhere to the decision she handed down a year ago restricting Commerce's ability to find that a "particular market situation" distorted Thai companies' home market sales of circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes. Remanding the case once again, forbade Commerce from discounting those sales entirely. "The statute cannot be read...

