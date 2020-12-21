9th Circ. Won't Undo NBC, Seacrest Co.'s Win Against Model

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld NBCUniversal Media LLC and Ryan Seacrest Productions' win in former supermodel Janice Dickinson's false advertising suit over her portrayal in the reality show "Shahs of Sunset," saying the use of Dickinson's image did not mislead viewers into thinking she endorsed the show. In a five-page opinion, the three-judge appellate panel affirmed U.S. District Judge George H. Wu's decision to toss Dickinson's claims that she was falsely portrayed as a diva in an episode of the reality show. The panel found that Dickinson's Lanham Act claims didn't pass the Rogers v. Grimaldi test because the reality...

