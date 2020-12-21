3rd Circ. Revives Fight Over Tanning Family's $24M Payout

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday revived a landlord's challenge to Hollywood Tanning Systems Inc.'s $24 million shareholder distribution to family members of the company's late owner, reasoning that a district court overlooked "badges of fraud" suggesting the company may have been attempting to remove assets from the creditor's reach. The three-judge panel's decision overturned a New Jersey federal judge's ruling that MSKP Oak Grove LLC, which had leased space to Hollywood Tanning in Florida, failed to proffer "clear and convincing evidence" that the payout to Venuto family members who had a stake in the company was fraudulent. MSKP claimed Hollywood Tanning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS