Md. Judge Beefs Up Order Protecting Young Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to stop rejecting asylum requests from young migrants under an invalidated policy and to retract improper denials, after advocates accused the government of using "back doors" to preserve the policy. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel said Monday it was necessary to update his earlier injunction halting the policy to further protect the young migrants covered by the class action, or else they could be deported with no pathway to return to the U.S. while the case progresses. Judge Hazel had previously temporarily halted the policy change, which had...

