Jury Clears Drug Wholesaler Over Dubious Int'l Shipment

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:03 PM EST) -- A Washington federal jury found Friday that pharmaceutical wholesaler Alfa Pharma LLC did not rip off an Omani importer with an unauthenticated supply of one of the world's most expensive drugs for a prestigious hospital in the country, saying that the importer did not "timely reject the delivery of the drugs." Omani importer Global Cure Medicine LLC had sued Washington-based Alfa and its owner-operator Suliman Al-Fayoumi in 2019 over a $350,000 order of blood-disorder treatment Soliris that was rejected in 2017 by its intended recipient, the Royal Hospital of Oman. But following a Zoom trial, a jury found that Global Cure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS