Ga. Tax Pros Plead Guilty To $1.2B Easement Donation Abuse

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Two Atlanta tax professionals pled guilty Monday to promoting a tax scheme to generate $1.2 billion in fraudulent charitable deductions from land donations, the first guilty pleas to result from the government's crackdown on abusive syndicated conservation easements. Stein Agee and Corey Agee, partners at an Atlanta accounting firm, pled guilty to promoting investments in fraudulent syndicated conservation easement tax shelters from 2013 through 2019 and defrauding the Internal Revenue Service of $250 million in taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. They both pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., which has a...

