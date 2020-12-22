Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- Lobbyists at the Federal Communications Commission drilled down on a variety of spectrum use and wireless technology concerns in November, asking the agency to move ahead with several airwaves-sharing proposals and a key auction in the 2.5 GHz band. According to four weeks of records, lobbyists submitted 223 ex parte filings, which are disclosures that parties advocating at the FCC must file to detail conversations and meetings with agency commissioners and staff. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 and a sampling of what they discussed. NCTA Cable and internet trade...

