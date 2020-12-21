Ex-DEA Agent Sues Amazon Over Depiction In 'The Last Narc'

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:43 PM EST) -- A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent filed a defamation complaint Monday in Texas federal court, claiming that Amazon Studios LLC's "The Last Narc" falsely portrays him as complicit in the murder of his close friend and fellow agent. James Kuykendall says the July four-part series about the 1985 death of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena is fiction masquerading as a documentary, hitting Amazon, the show's producers, and one of the show's subjects, a former "rogue" DEA agent, with a slew of claims, including defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of his right of publicity. "The show falsely claims that...

