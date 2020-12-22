Ex-Aide Wins Nod For Pregnancy Bias Fight With Georgia DA

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 2:10 PM EST) -- A federal judge has given the green light to a pregnancy discrimination case launched by a former top aide in Fulton County, Georgia, who said she was kicked out of the prosecutor's office for being pregnant. U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas ruled Monday that Jasmine Younge's pregnancy bias claim should stand, though the judge recommended nixing Younge's other bias allegations in which Younge asserted she also encountered sex and race bias during her roughly two-month stint with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office last year. "Applying my 'judicial experience and common-sense,' I find and conclude that Younge has adequately pled...

