Navistar Can't Duck EPA's Clean Air Act Claims

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Because Navistar Inc. reaped economic benefits from Clean Air Act credits for its diesel engines that shouldn't have been granted, it can't avoid the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's attempt to pursue CAA violations over those engines, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland rejected Navistar's contention that it shouldn't be held liable under the Clean Air Act for engines that were certified with credits derived from other engines that a court had deemed to be improperly certified. Navistar had argued that the EPA is seeking an improperly excessive $160 million fine for engines that do...

