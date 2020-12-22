Scheef & Stone To Pay $3M For Role In $80M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- Scheef & Stone LLP and two attorneys have agreed to pay $3 million to settle claims that they played a key role in self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner's alleged $80 million securities fraud scheme. The firm and partners Roger Crabb and Mitch Little tentatively agreed in October to settle the claims by a court-appointed receiver, and on Monday disclosed the terms of the agreement in a court filing. The firm and attorneys were accused of seeing "red flags" as early as 2010, refusing to "lift the veil" on the scam until it was too late. Court-appointed receiver Thomas L. Taylor filed...

