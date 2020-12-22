BLM Tells 9th Circ. Fracking Rule Decision Must Stand

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management defended its rollback of Obama-era fracking regulations on federal and tribal lands to the Ninth Circuit, saying it was supported by reasonable explanations and stripped an unneeded and duplicative layer of regulations. The agency told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a lower court was largely right in upholding its rule rescinding fracking regulations. It said challengers of the rule — California and environmental groups such as the Sierra Club — had no place to even be in court attacking the Trump administration rule and that the lower court shouldn't have found they had standing. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS