7 Questions For Travers Smith Disputes Chief Rob Fell

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 3:28 PM GMT) -- Travers Smith LLP's head of dispute resolution, Rob Fell, has long had a penchant for arguments, leading to a career path that he says came as a relief to his family, who endured his early debates. Rob Fell Fell trained at Stephenson Harwood LLP before joining Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP in 2000. He has climbed the ranks at Travers Smith since joining in 2006 and being promoted to partner in the dispute resolution team in 2008. "I think I was always bound to be a litigator," Fell told Law360. "I liked a good argument with my siblings and parents from an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS