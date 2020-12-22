Aussie Mining Co. Urges Enforcement Of $6B Pakistani Award

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- An Australian mining company has urged a D.C. federal court not to pause or dismiss its $6 billion award enforcement efforts against Pakistan, arguing that the court has "no right" to judge the country's lack of tribunal jurisdiction arguments. Tethyan Copper Co. Pty Ltd. initiated arbitration after it led a soiled gold and copper joint mining venture with a Chilean company and Canadian company in Pakistan's Balochistan Province, and it argued Monday that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes should address Pakistan's lack of jurisdiction claims. Pakistan has additionally asked the tribunal to annul the 2019 award for a...

