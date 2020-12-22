Feds Look To Toss Suit Over Leopard Trophy Permits

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:46 PM EST) -- Two U.S. government agencies have asked an Arizona federal court to dismiss a suit by advocacy groups accusing them of illegally issuing permits that allow dead leopards to be imported as trophies, saying the permits won't necessarily cause more of the animals to be killed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior argued Monday in their motion to dismiss the Center for Biological Diversity and two humane societies' suit that the groups have failed to show an injury because FWS' import permits don't authorize the sport-hunting of leopards in the African nations of Mozambique, Tanzania,...

