SEC Says Chemical Co. Deal Talk Sparked Insider Trades

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 11:51 AM EST) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued a New York man for unlawful dealing in the securities of chemical manufacturing company Ferro Corp. related to a possible acquisition. The SEC says Jason Peltz, of Long Island City, New York, illegally traded on material nonpublic information about an unnamed private equity firm's interest in acquiring Ferro, based on information from a member of the company's board and that member's fiancée. The complaint lists a series of phone calls between Peltz and the board member and fiancée, who are not identified by name, in the days following a board meeting where the...

