Darden's Tip Policy Paved Road For Bias, Workers Tell EEOC

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- Darden Restaurants' tipping practices resulted in unlawful discrimination against women and minority employees and invited sexual harassment against them by customers, according to several new U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges by workers made public Tuesday. Six charges against Darden — the parent company behind national chains such as Olive Garden and The Capital Grille — were filed with the EEOC over the past few days. Five were by workers at an Olive Garden location in Times Square in New York City and a sixth was filed by a former employee of a Capital Grille location in Washington, D.C. The charge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS