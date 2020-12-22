Brandt Workers Move For Class Cert. In Biometric Data Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- A former employee of agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer Brandt Industries USA Ltd. is asking an Illinois federal court to certify a class of workers in the state who say the company violated their biometric privacy rights by keeping and storing their fingerprints. Ex-Brandt worker Joseph Sherman on Monday urged the court to certify a proposed class of 85-100 current employees and a subclass of hundreds of former hourly workers. He argued that Brandt's alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act apply to all class and subclass members, and a class action is the best way to handle the...

