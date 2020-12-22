Trump Illegally 'Rushed' Asylum Rule, Orgs Say

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- Legal services providers petitioned a California federal court to strike down a rule they say "dismantles" the U.S. asylum system, saying the Trump administration skipped rulemaking procedure to "rush" the policy before a new administration takes the reins. The Catholic Legal Immigration Network and three California-based nonprofit legal services providers filed suit on Monday, claiming that the Trump administration's recently-finalized asylum rule was "effectively fast-tracked" during the administration's last days in power and denied the public a meaningful opportunity to review the changes. The rule at issue, which was released by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS