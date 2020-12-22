Elevator Biz Wants Goldberg Segalla DQ'd In Patent Row

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Schindler Elevator Corp. is seeking to disqualify Goldberg Segalla LLP attorneys from representing a company in a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas against its foreign parent company because attorneys from the same firm are defending it in litigation in New York state court. Schindler Elevator, which is not a party to the underlying lawsuit, told U.S. District Judge Alan Albright Monday that attorneys from Goldberg Segalla have been representing it for more than a year in the New York litigation. While that case was pending, other attorneys from the firm filed a lawsuit accusing Schindler's foreign corporate parent, Schindler Holding Ltd.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS