Late-Night Relief Bill Will Spur Big Changes To IP

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- Intellectual property measures tucked into a huge government spending bill that Congress passed late Monday night have potentially dramatic ramifications for trademark and copyright law, experts say. In addition to pandemic economic relief and government funding, the 5,593-page bill that lawmakers hurriedly approved makes it easier for trademark owners to win injunctions, creates new ways to challenge trademarks, establishes a copyright small claims court and makes illegal streaming of copyrighted material a felony. Most of the measures had been discussed in committees or voted on in some fashion in recent months, but the entire package sailed through with little debate on...

