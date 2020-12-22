Motions Not Covered By Atty Liability Law, Pa. Justices Say

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Post-trial motions for contempt and sanctions — even involving $1 million in penalties that temporarily froze a Philadelphia defense attorney's bank accounts — are not a basis for suing for wrongful use of civil proceedings under Pennsylvania law, the state's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The court ruled 5-2 that post-trial motions, such as the ultimately dismissed sanctions against attorney Nancy Raynor, are not covered by Pennsylvania's Dragonetti Act, which allows parties to sue attorneys for frivolous civil litigation, since they didn't fit the Judicial Code's definition of "civil proceedings" on their own. "Intra-case filings, such as the subject post-trial motion for...

