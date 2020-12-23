FCC Needn't Bankroll Unused Lifeline Services, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has ruled the Federal Communications Commission doesn't have to pay low-income telecom subsidies when the money goes toward services that aren't being used. In what amounted to a holiday gift to the FCC, Tuesday's decision turned back a challenge to the commission's ruling that the Lifeline program has no obligation to reimburse phone and internet carriers for certain subsidized services when customers don't use them. A group representing Lifeline providers had sued the agency, saying carriers are owed the subsidies during the "cure period," a 15-day span in which customers can "cure" their nonuse of the services and...

